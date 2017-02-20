Police: Car Stolen With Young Child In Back Seat In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating a stolen vehicle and a child abduction that occurred on Monday night in the city’s Logan section.
The incident took place on 4600 block of N. Syndenham Street.
According to police, a vehicle was stolen with a 4-year-old child in the back seat of the vehicle. Police say they believe they located the vehicle at N. 16th and St. Pauls Streets.
Officials add that the child is still missing.
