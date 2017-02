SOUTHAMPTON, PA - APRIL 18: Marshmallow Peeps are seen on display at McCaffrey's Supermarket April 18, 2003 in Southampton, Pennsylvania. Just Born, the manufacturer of Marshmallow Peeps, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Marshmallow Peeps, and now produces more than one billion individual Peeps per year. Last Easter, more than 700 million Marshmallow Peeps and Bunnies were consumed by men, women, and children throughout the United States. Strange things people like to do with Marshmallow Peeps: eat them stale, microwave them, freeze them, roast them and use them as a pizza topping. Marshmallow Peeps and Bunnies come in five colors. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)