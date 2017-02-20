Oscar Pix And Predix: Actors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Last time, we handicapped the ladies duking it out for Academy Awards on Sunday evening.

Today we turn to the Oscar-seeking gentlemen.

In the Best Supporting Actor category, young Lucas Hedges vaults to high-profile status with his nomination for Manchester by the Sea, while Dev Patel registers his first nod for Lion and Michael Shannon his second for Nocturnal Animals.

But this looks like a two-horse race between veteran Oscar winner Jeff Bridges (Crazy Heart), scoring his seventh nomination for his retiring, retorting Texas Ranger in Hell or High Water, and newcomer Mahershala Ali for his charismatic, compassionate drug dealer in Moonlight.

Look for Ali to take home his first Oscar, and he’d get my vote if I had one as well.

For Best Actor, Andrew Garfield with his first nomination for Hacksaw Ridge and Viggo Mortenson for his second for Captain Fantastic are the pleased also-rans.

Previous nominee Ryan Gosling has gotten lots of attention for his singing and dancing in La La Land, but not necessarily for his acting.

Two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington (Training Day, Glory), always a force to be reckoned with, scores his seventh nod for his lead role as an ex-baseball playing husband and father in Fences, which he also directed.

But this looks like Casey Affleck’s year, and he should eke out a win over Washington and take home the statuette for his second nomination as a grieving janitor and father figure in Manchester by the Sea.

And he’d get my theoretical vote as well.

