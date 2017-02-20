National Constitution Center Welcoming Visitors for FREE On Presidents Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Still searching for plans on this Presidents Day?
Well, the National Constitution Center is welcoming visitors for FREE today!
Guests can learn about the role of the president and see firsthand what it takes to be commander-in-chief.
From 9:30 a.m until noon there will be a presidential costume contest. Guests can come dressed as their favorite president or first lady!
A kid’s town hall will feature some very famous guests Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt.