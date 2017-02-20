DEVELOPING: Man Found Gagged, Tied Up 2 Days After Philly Home Invasion

Musicians Put On Performance With Instruments Made From Trash

February 20, 2017 6:00 AM By Mike DeNardo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Musicians this week will be performing on instruments fashioned from stuff straight out of Philadelphia’s dumpsters.

Making musical instruments from trash, think, a light bulb maraca or a soda bottle marimba.

Jim Strong has built a horseshoe-crab looking thing with a crank in the middle and a few guitar pickups.

DeNardo: “Is this a string instrument?”

Strong: “It is, yes. So you can hear just a little bit of that, there.”

Schuyler Thum found some discarded rubber cord.

“I have no idea what purpose it’s for. But it’s perfect for bass strings.”

Drill few holes in a copper pipe, and you have a flute.

“You’re making music from existing human product,” Thum says.

Thum is part of ensemble from the Recycled Artist In Residency program or RAIR, performing Thursday night at the Moore College of Art & Design. RAIR’s Billy Dufala says the music has a message.

“There’s a lot of value within the things that people aren’t paying attention to that show up in the landfill, that show up at the dump every day.”

The performance costs as much as the instruments did. It’s free.

