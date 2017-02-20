Mascots For A Cure Kicks Off Tour In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crushing childhood cancer is what this tour is aiming to do. It’s a serious mission, but this group is making it fun.

6-year-old Layla Mosley was knighted by Sir Brave Heart, just part of the fun as Mascots for a Cure kicked off its national tour on Independence Mall.

“They’re very funny and they just make me happy and they’re great,” said Layla. She was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer last year.

“When you get a diagnosis like that, it’s so overwhelming and scary,” said her mother Brenda. “People like Mascots for a Cure are such a blessing to all the kids and families. They come in and they let the kids forget for a little while where they are and they dance and they play.”

Mascots from professional and collegiate sports teams are uniting for a cross country tour to raise money and awareness to fight pediatric cancer.

Derrick Zinser, who put together Mascots for a Cure, saws they’ll stop in 36 cities in 48 days. 36 is the number of children diagnoses with cancer each day.

“These kids have so much joy on their face, so much love in their heart and that’s exactly what Mascots for a Cure is about…bringing joy, love and happiness. Giving them the courage that they need,” Zinser said.

After completing chemotherapy and radiation, there’s good news for Layla and her family. “My cancer is all gone and I’m so happy,” Layla said.

Layla and her family live in Delaware. She was treated at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

As part of the tour, 250 mascots will be joining the effort in different cities. The money raised does a number of things, including paying medical expenses for families who have children with cancer.