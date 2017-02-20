Man Found Gagged, Tied Up 2 Days After Philly Home Invasion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—City police are investigating after a Philadelphia man is found gagged and tied up in his bedroom nearly three days after a gruesome home invasion in Juniata Park.

Police say the discovery was made by the victim’s brother, Paul, who tells CBS 3 he responded to the home when he couldn’t find his brother.

According to police, the incident happened on Friday around 11 p.m. in the 4200 block of Neilson Street.

Police say the 50-year-old victim was working on some engines when two masked men entered the garage with a gun.

The suspects then allegedly brought the man to the second floor bedroom, tied him up with electrical tape, put a rag in his mouth and beat him with a pistol.

The man was found Sunday evening later by his brother.

“The victim languished in the second floor rear bedroom for 3 days until his brother, thinking that something was wrong, came to the house and entered through an upper story window and found his brother in the back bedroom and untied him,” said Captain Drew Techner, with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Video captures most of the beating, but police say they are unsure if anything was taken from the home.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.