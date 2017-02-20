Homeland Security Proposes New Orders On Immigration

by Cherri Gregg
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Department of Homeland Security recently proposed new orders expanding the classes of immigrants subject to expedited deportation proceedings.
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly issued the two memos on Friday, proposing 10,000 new ICE officers and 5,000 more Board Patrol Agents.
The new guidelines expand ICE and Border Patrol agents power to aggressively pursue, arrest, detain, and deport undocumented immigrants by expanding the class of those subject to immediate deportation; from those here up to 14 days, to those here illegally up to two full years.
“Just imagine how bad life is in their home country to risk their life to come here,” said Olivia Vasquez.
She was smuggled into the US at 10 years old to reunite with her mother. She is now legal thanks to President Obama’s DACA Order, and while she won’t be subject to deportation under the proposal, thousands more will.
“I could never be happy now that I have DACA when my mom is undocumented and is at risk,” Olivia said.
The orders must be approved by the White House before they can be implemented.