Elderly Woman Reportedly Stuck In Chair For Months

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (CBS) — A 75-year-old woman in Ohio had been sitting in the same chair since July 2016, long enough for her body to weaken and her skin to mold to the chair’s shape, say officials.

Emergency crews responded to Barbara Foster’s home to find her molded to her chair and surrounded by feces and urine, according to The Blade.

They report the smell of human excrement reached the sidewalk as crews responded to the Springfield Township home last week.

Foster was “so physically weak that bones in her body were breaking when EMS was attempting to carry her out of the house,” read a Lucas County Sheriff’s Office report.

Crews were required to wear protective suits because of the home’s unsanitary conditions, said fire officials. Some called the situation “extreme.”

Neighbors tell The Blade they had no idea Foster was living in squalor until crews arrived to remove the 550-pound woman from her living room chair.

According to a police report, a local church volunteer, who had been delivering food to Foster’s home for the past ten years, was the one that called 911 on Thursday after he found her “not acting herself.”

Foster was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Detectives are now reviewing the case for any potential crime. However, they declined to specify.

The home has been declared uninhabitable.