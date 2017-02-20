NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Authorities Investigate Two Cases Of Rappelling Burglars

February 20, 2017 11:17 PM By David Spunt
HATBORO, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Hatboro are hoping surveillance video helps them chase down a suspect who burglarized a local business by breaking in through the roof and rappelling down inside.

According to authorities, the Landsdale Meats and Deli on Broad Street was the scene of a mysterious crime on February 15 involving a suspect and a rope. Hatfield Police say a man seen in surveillance video broke in during the early morning hours and stole a gun and cash.

The criminal pattern sticks out to Hatfield investigators because on February 6, someone broke into Costco in King of Prussia to steal jewelry. The suspect did it by rappelling 40 feet from the roof onto the sales floor through a skylight. The suspect used a rope.

Authorities are investigating if both cases are related.

If you have any information, call Hatfield Police at 215-855-0903 or Upper Merion Police at 610-265-3232.

