At Valley Forge Park, A Celebration For George Washington On Presidents Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this federal holiday, the third Monday of February, we honor all of our presidents, especially our first: George Washington.

Today would have been Washington’s 285th birthday.

The first first couple, George and Martha Washington, were on hand as visitors helped Martha cut George’s cake.

Yes, there were cupcakes and samples from Martha’s original recipe, including tons of eggs, butter, sugar, flour, and another important ingredient.

“Just enough brandy to make it taste good.”

It was at this encampment that there was a first public celebration of the General’s birthday.

“He was 46-years-old.”

Then children fell into drill formation and were schooled on how to march like a continental soldier.

Stephanie Holbrook from nearby Oaks brought her seven-year-old son Ian.

“He’s really starting to get into history and learning about our country,” she said.

They could even see enlistment papers for which color drill team they were on.

Park Rangers have opened up all of the main site for Valley Forge’s Living History program, those recreated Revolutionary War-era log cabins.

Back in 1777, as soldiers were encamped in the bitter cold, General Washington had the original huts built in a matter of days, turning it into a competition among the soldiers on who could build them the fastest.

Visitors were also encouraged to do the ten-mile loop through the park, and out to the west side of the park, visiting Washington’s Headquarters on Route 23, near the old train station.