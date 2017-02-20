10th Annual Roots Picnic Lineup Announced

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Roots have announced the lineup for their 10th annual Roots Picnic in Philadelphia.
For a decade, the legendary Roots crew have gathered the latest and greatest artists of today’s music scene for their annual takeover of Festival Pier better known as The Roots picnic.
Pharrell backed by The Roots will headline this year, along with recent Grammy winner Solange, Lil Wayne, Kimbra, and 21 Savage.
Also taking the stage, Pete Rock and a live mixtape presentation from the Roots’ Black thought with J Period featuring Mobb Deep, Fat Joe, and Scott Storch.
Past acts include Usher, Anderson Paak, and Public Enemy, and Erykah Badu.
The 10th annual Roots picnic takes place Saturday, June 3 at festival pier. Tickets are on sale now.