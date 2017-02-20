DEVELOPING: Police Investigating Possible Kidnapping At Del. Apartment Complex

10th Annual Roots Picnic Lineup Announced

February 20, 2017 1:58 PM By Melony Roy
Filed Under: Melony Roy, The Roots

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Roots have announced the lineup for their 10th annual Roots Picnic in Philadelphia.

For a decade, the legendary Roots crew have gathered the latest and greatest artists of today’s music scene for their annual takeover of Festival Pier better known as The Roots picnic.

Youngest Sibling Is The Funniest, Study Shows 

Pharrell backed by The Roots will headline this year, along with recent Grammy winner Solange, Lil Wayne, Kimbra, and 21 Savage.

Also taking the stage, Pete Rock and a live mixtape presentation from the Roots’ Black thought with J Period featuring Mobb Deep, Fat Joe, and Scott Storch.

Peeps Oreos Are Apparently A Thing!

Past acts include Usher, Anderson Paak, and Public Enemy, and Erykah Badu.

The 10th annual Roots picnic takes place Saturday, June 3 at festival pier. Tickets are on sale now.

More from Melony Roy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Regis To Lead Ocean City Parade
Kate And Katie

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia