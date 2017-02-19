Twelve Years On, FBI Seeks Information in Disappearance Of Local Missing Couple

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are seeking the public’s assistance as they continue to investigate the disappearance, 12-years-ago Monday, of Danielle Imbo and Richard Petrone, Jr.
Police say Imbo and Petrone were last seen in the late evening hours of Saturday, Feb. 19, 2005, leaving a bar on South Street in Philadelphia.
Authorities tell us, they were headed back to Petrone’s black 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup truck. An extensive investigation to date has generated some promising leads; however, neither the victims nor Petrone’s vehicle have ever been located.
The investigation has remained open and active since their disappearance in 2005.
Police are offering a $50,000 reward for information about the couple’s whereabouts or for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for their disappearance.
Police ask anyone with information is urged to call the Philadelphia Citizens Crime Commission tip line at 215-546-8477.