Sections Of Regional Electric Power Network Are Targeted For Major Upgrades

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than a billion dollars in improvements to the region’s power network are being launched in the coming weeks.
The PJM Interconnection, which oversees the electricity grid that sends power across 13 states, including the tri-state area here, has given its blessing to some major infrastructure projects.
Susan Buehler, a PJM spokesman, says among them a project in PSE&G territory in Burlington County, New Jersey that will replace and upgrade towers and the capacity of the power lines they hold.
“Some of the transmission facilities and the lines in that area are over 80 years old. They need to be replaced and it’s a three-part project along the Edison-Trenton-Burlington Corridor.”
Buehler says there are other projects in the mix in Pennsylvania include replacing transformers, upgrading circuits and rebuilding segments of the power line network.
She says those improvements will be made by Met-Ed and PPL.