New Research Estimates 50-Thousand Unauthorized Immigrants In Philadelphia

February 19, 2017 10:18 PM By Kim Glovas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of unauthorized immigrants in Philadelphia is estimated at 50-thousand people, by the Pew Research Center.

The Pew Research Center used data from 2014 and found that the number of unauthorized immigrants accounted for 25-percent of foreign born Philadelphians.

Miriam Enriquez, director of Philadelphia’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, says however, it’s hard to have a true number because not everyone is going to go public with that information. However…

“Immigrants come here and they have a sense of resiliency and they have that sense of never giving up, and they have put their lives at risk to be here, undocumented, and they want really the same things that we all want and that’s just an opportunity or make something of ourselves and provide for our families.”

And Enriquez says all of those unauthorized immigrants are contributing to this city, by creating and supporting local businesses.

