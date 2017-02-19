Getting Ready To File Your Taxes? Be Sure You Know What Information Is Required

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s tax season — and if you’re getting your papers together, make sure you have the right stuff.

When getting your taxes done you know you need your W-2, bank information and proof of health insurance. But what about a photo ID?

“If you’re starting with a new tax preparer, sometimes they’ll ask for a government issued ID or a social security card, but it’s really the states that are driving this inquiry for a driver’s license,” said Alyzabeth Smith, a senior accountant with Wipfli LLP in Media. “Pennsylvania, like a lot of states, does not require it at this time.”

What happens if you filed early and then receive an important tax document? Smith says contact your preparer quickly.

“It could be something, it could be nothing, so you don’t want to panic,” she explained. “Information that was left off the original filing that could requirement an amendment, you do definitely want to take it seriously because you have those important tax documents and they will be reported to the IRS, and you don’t want to get fines or penalties.”

The filing deadline to submit 2016 tax returns is Tuesday, April 18.