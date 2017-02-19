Craft Beer Fundraiser On Tap In Honor Of Murdered Mount Airy Man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fundraiser is on tap for later this week for a memorial fund furthering the legacy of a Mount Airy man who was killed in a domestic violence dispute a couple of months ago.
In December, 33-year-old Terrel Bruce was shot and killed allegedly during an argument with his girlfriend while driving his SUV in Germantown. The 27-year-old woman was charged with his murder.
Bruce was a server at Iron Hill Brewery for many years. Before his passing he created a craft beer. It was a prize in an employee top sales competition. He named the fruity French farmhouse saison — ‘La Bruce.’
On Thursday, at the four Iron Hill Brewery locations where Bruce worked — Admore, Chestnut Hill, Maple Shade and North Wales — a portion of each sale of a ‘La Bruce’ will go to further Bruce’s legacy of community service and academic excellence.
“Every pint that we sell of ‘La Bruce’ on the night of the event we are going to give a dollar back to the Terrel L. Bruce Memorial Foundation,” said Warren Sewell, Iron Hill Senior General Manager.
The fund provides scholarship opportunities for kids of low-income families.