Brewpub Wave Prepares To Hit Philadelphia!

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The next wave is about to hit Philadelphia’s booming craft beer industry.

What used to be an abandoned, weather-beaten warehouse along a seedy stretch of Front Street near Cecil B Moore Avenue is about to open as Evil Genius Brewpub. Owner Trevor Hayward rolled the dice and joined a couple of other entrepreneurs attempting to revitalize this long forgotten, once-dangerous area that lies in the shadow of the Market Frankford El.

“People feel a lot safer, I think, coming down Front Street compared to ever before. It’s always been kind of dark, I’ll avoid that street type thing. And it’s changed a lot because of so many things opening up.”

Craft beer taverns have breathed new life into many neighborhoods across the City. Now brewpubs want a piece of the action. Old City real estate agent Laura Seaman likes their chances.

“The brewpub becomes the center of a neighborhood for people that want a local,” Seaman said. “And if you want a place to go and meet your neighbors, where you can sit down and easily have a conversation and it just becomes a really good tool for people to get to know each other.”

In the southern part of Fishtown, at least 3 more brewpubs are being built, by Goose Island, Neshaminy Creek and Fishtown breweries. Second District Brewpub is expected to open soon in South Philly….while Crime and Punishment’s home brew has helped sparked a neighborhood revival in Brewerytown.

In south Philly, Second District Brewpub is on the way and over in Brewerytown Crime and Punishment is making a name for itself.