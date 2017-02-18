‘We’re Always Thinking About Them’: Memorial In Center City Honors Fallen Firefighters

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A memorial was held Saturday in Center City for those firefighters who have died fighting fires.

The mass at St. John the Evangelist Church along 13th Street near Market Street was held to honor the firemen and women men who died in the line of duty and the firefighters who continue to serve the community. Among the speakers was Philadelphia Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Gary Loesch.

“I reiterated a little bit about how I have to deal with the families after a tragedy within hours, and that was my main point is that we can never forget the families,” Loesch said. “A memorial like this keeps them in our minds and shows them that they are not alone and we are always thinking about them.”

After the mass, a procession passed a couple of fire trucks making its way to four plaques imbedded in the sidewalk outside the church honoring four firefighters who died in 1899. Mayor Jim Kenny was among those who placed flowers with black ribbons on the markers.