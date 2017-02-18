Villanova Clinches Tie For Big East Regular-Season Crown

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 22 points and a career-high 10 assists and No. 2 Villanova clinched a tie for an unprecedented fourth straight Big East Conference regular-season title with a 92-70 victory over Seton Hall on Saturday.

The Wildcats (26-2, 13-2) used a 22-1 spurt bridging the halves to take command in winning their seventh straight game and handing Seton Hall (16-10, 6-8) a lopsided loss that leaves it on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.

Kris Jenkins added 22 points, Josh Hart had 19 and Mikal Bridges 15 for Villanova, which shot a season-high 67 percent from the field. Brunson led the way hitting all seven of his shots.

The Wildcats led by as many 27 points in a game that was basically over early in the second half.

Khadeen Carrington, who had a career-high 41 points in an upset of No. 20 Creighton on Wednesday, led the Pirates with 22. Angel Delgado had 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Remarkably, Seton Hall was in the game in the waning minutes of the first half, drawing within 31-30 on a 3-pointer by Desi Rodriguez with 2:47 to go.

Brunson, who scored 18 points in the first half, then took over. He hit 3-pointers to ignite and end an 11-1 run to end the half, and he had assists on a 3-pointer by Bridges and a layup by Jenkins.

Eric Paschall led the 11-1 run to open the second half, hitting two 3-pointers and converting a three-point play that opened a 53-31 lead.

It was show time for Villanova the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: The Wildcats lost the Big East Tournament title game to Seton Hall last season, and they have not forgotten. They have blown them out twice this season.

Seton Hall: Coach Kevin Willard said the Pirates needed to win two of three on their home stand to have a shot at the NCAA Tournament. After beating Creighton and losing to Villanova, it will come down to Xavier.

UP NEXT

Villanova returns home to face No. 24 Butler on Wednesday night.

Seton Hall finishes a three-game home stand, playing host to Xavier on Wednesday night.

