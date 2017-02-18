Reading Terminal Market Holds First-Ever Black History Month Celebration

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Reading Terminal Market held its first-ever Black History Month celebration Saturday in conjunction with Philadelphia’s African-American Museum.

The day featured step dancers, live music and cooking demonstrations, of course, as there’s no better way to celebrate a culture’s history than through food, according to Market General Manager Anuj Gupta.

“Because it says a lot more about us than just the ingredients that are in it,” Gupta said. “So when we can find an occassion to blend food and history together, we take advantage of it.”

Jorrae Beard of Joyce’s Soulful Cooking took part in one cooking demo, showing ways to make soul food a little bit healthier.

“We did a cabbage, cabbage and collards medley. We also did a chicken stir fry, and we also did a veggie fried rice,” Beard said. “Subsidizing your oils, your fats for olive oil and water as opposed to all that saturated fat that we just love, love, love, love, but it’s just not good for us.”

And of course they had samples of their famous LuLu Bang sauce. Ivan Henderson of African-American Museum says the celebration is a great way to learn more about black culture and culinary customs.

“Here’s a way to look at our history during Black History Month,” he said, “but also to imagine 21st century applications of new ingredients, new techniques by talented individuals from right here in Philly.”

The celebration wrapped up with an hour-long performance by the Clef Club Jazz Trio.