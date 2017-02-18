Philadelphia Residents Enjoy Warm Winter Sun

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People enjoyed the unseasonable day by jogging, biking or just sitting back relaxing.

Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park was packed with people enjoying a very un-winter-like day.

“It’s just nice to get out of the house, we enjoy this weather,” said Tammi Duffy. She and Maurice Johnson took their 5-month old Marley out for some fresh air.

“Oh man it’s gorgeous, we’re just enjoying this three day weekend and taking our daughter out for her first bit of sunshine,” he said.

Newly weds Shaily and Kulvir Nandra tried something new, riding Indego bikes.

“It’s so nice after a cold winter, it’s nice to get out and enjoy the sun.”

On Saturday, there were many different ways to enjoy the weather at Rittenhouse Square.

Some played ball, others wrote, many dined and some grabbed a healthy snack.

Among the vendors at Rittenhouse Armer’s Maket, Rick Sanders with Beechwood Orchards said good weather equals good business.

“We were here two weeks ago when it was 30 degrees and didn’t do real well, but today it’s just amazing the amount of people in the park.”

In the middle of it all, juggler Michael Leroy was the pied piper of street performers.

“I hurt my back a couple years ago so I started coming out here practicing and getting my tricks back and I’m out here performing for the children.”