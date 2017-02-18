Police: Officer Injured In Dirt Bike Chase In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an officer was injured in a dirt bike chase in North Philadelphia on Saturday night.
Police arrived on the 2000 block of Judson in North Philadelphia around 7 p.m., responding to reports of gunshots.
Upon their arrival to the area, several men fled the scene in different directions on dirt bikes.
Police say one suspect was stopped by police at 3rd Street and Allegheny Avenue. The officer following the rider was injured and transported by medics to Hahnemann Hospital.
A riderless dirt bike was recovered at 5th Street and Erie Avenue.
Police say a second suspect and bike were stopped at Front and Gurney Streets.
Police say no officers discharged their weapons and no weapons were recovered.