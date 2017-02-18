Improvements On The Way For Bucks County Riverside Park

BRISTOL BOROUGH, PA (CBS) — Bristol Borough in Bucks County is working on a 3 million dollar project that’ll put a new pier along the Delaware River.
It took more than 5 years to raise the money to get the work started. But it’s been high on the to-do list of local elected officials.
“It’s taken many years of going through the permit process with the federal government and the state government and the Army Corps of Engineers and Coast Guard,” Borough Manager Jim Dillon told KYW Newsradio. “But we hope to have everything operational by May of this year.”
Just in time for summer concerts in Bristol Lions Park. When complete, there’ll be an 80 foot long fishing pier and enough room for 25 small boats to dock for the day.
Hopes are to use the pier for economic development as much as recreation.
“The Bristol Riverside Theatre is within two blocks of the docks,” Dillon added, “and we have probably the oldest, continuously operating inn and restaurant in the country. It’s called the King George Inn, which is right there at the end of the docks.”
The boats will have to clear the area no later than 10:00 p.m.