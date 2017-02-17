Weather: Weekend To Feel More Like April Than February

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday was a seasonable, sunny February day, but there’s nothing seasonable about the weekend.

Temperatures will surge to 15-20 degrees above average, making the next few days feel more like April than February!

It’s all thanks to a potent southwest flow around a large ridge of high pressure centered across the eastern half of the country.

Sunday will be our closest approach to a record high – the record is 68 and we’ll get close, with a forecast high of 65 degrees. Both weekend days look sunny and dry, just a few clouds moving through during the overnight hours.

On President’s Day Monday, an east wind will knock the temperatures back to the low 50’s, so it’ll be cooler but still sunny and pleasant, and still around 10 degrees above average.

Once we open the door to the warmth, it looks to stick around for a while, with temperatures above normal at least through next weekend. While this is fun for weekend activities, there are downsides.

If plants and crops begin to bud too early, a killing frost later in the season can kill them and shorten the growing season, leading to trouble in agriculture. And it could mean pests and insects start breeding sooner, as well.