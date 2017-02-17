Victim In Alleged Sexual Abuse At Solebury School In Bucks County Files Civil Lawsuit

BUCKS COUNTY (CBS) — Following a Grand Jury report released two weeks ago detailing almost six decades of sexual abuse at the Solebury School in Bucks County, one of the victims on Friday filed a civil lawsuit in Philadelphia alleging administrators at the school failed to act in her defense.

The now 29-year old woman claims she was in a sexual relationship with a teacher at the Solebury School from 2003-2005 that began when she was just 17-years old.

She was one of six people to testify during the Bucks County Grand Jury investigation into allegations of sexual abuse at the school, and that administrators declined to take any action regarding the complaints.

Attorney Marci Hamilton read part of a statement from the victim, who says the abuse left her deeply damaged in almost every aspect of her life.

“By the school not taking true responsibility for its actions, each victim will continue to carry the weight and the guilt of these crimes as I have, and will continue to feel that they were at fault.”

The victim also claims that after she reported the relationship that she became the target of harassment from the teacher’s wife, who lived on campus with her husband.

While she is moving forward with civil litigation, her attorneys said she hasn’t decided yet if she will pursue criminal charges. Under state law, she has till her 50th birthday to decide if she will.