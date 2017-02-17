Twitter Explodes Following Duel Between Trump And Reporter During Press Conference

February 17, 2017 2:53 PM By Melony Roy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — During a heated news conference to announce his new nominee to lead the Department of Labor, President Trump caused social media storm by asking an African American reporter to set up a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus.

Twitter exploded following this exchange between the president and April Ryan, an African American reporter and long time White House correspondent.

“I’ll tell you what, do you want to set up the meeting?” “Do you want to set up the meeting? Are they friends of yours?” Trump questioned. ? Ryan replied: “No,” adding that she was “just a reporter.” “Set up the meeting,” Trump continued. “Let’s go, set up a meeting. I would love to meet with the black caucus. I think it’s great. The Congressional Black Caucus.”

Many people took to social media to express their feelings:

The caucus  also took to Twitter, writing in a tweet they reached out to him, but never heard back from him.

Former CBC chairman, Representative Elijah Cummings responded on MSNBC.

“A lot of people assume all black people know all black people and then the idea that the president would ask somebody in the press pool to setup a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus and he’s the president of the United States of America, he could make that phone call himself.”

