Trenton Raises Age To Buy Tobacco Products To 21 

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s capital city has raised the age when people can legally buy tobacco from 19 to 21.
Trenton’s city council voted to make the change Thursday night. It will go into effect next month.
New Jersey’s statewide age limit is 19, but Trenton joins 21 towns across the state requiring buyers to be at least 21.
Stores in Trenton that are caught selling tobacco products to anyone under 21 will face fines up to $1,000.
