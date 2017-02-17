Taste With Tori: Mom Pens ‘Cooking With Leo,’ As Family Navigates Autism, Allergies

February 17, 2017 12:11 AM By Vittoria Woodill
Filed Under: Vittoria Woodill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Meet bright eyed and lovable Leo. He’s 11-year-old and loves cooking with his mom Erica Daniels and his sister Scarlet.

Leo was diagnosed with autism when he was 21-months-old. “I kind of knew right away and never heard of autism besides Rainman, which is most people and that’s what I knew,” Daniels explained. “Autism is sort of having ADHD times a thousand.”

‘Love Actually’ Cast Reuniting To Do Sequel For A Good Cause

Leo is a spirited home chef who loves to cook and it’s cooking that’s become a happy habit in their house with many added benefits. “He was very interested in cooking and that was one of the only ways I could engage him,” Daniels explained.

In their house, they don’t see autism. They just see Leo.

Daniels was inspired to write a cookbook titled, “Cooking With Leo.” The recipes in the book are inspired by his dietary restrictions.

Daniels does not have any formal training. She wrote an allergy-free autism family cookbook which draws inspiration from her Jewish and Italian roots.

 

More from Vittoria Woodill
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Phillies Put Single Game Tickets On Sale
Warm Charter Getaway
Kate And Katie

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia