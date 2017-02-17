Rutgers Apologizes For Banning Students From Job Fair For Wearing Wrong-Colored Suits

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBS) — Rutgers University has apologized for banning students from a job fair for wearing the wrong-colored suits.
According to NJ.com, several students were told they were not allowed to attend due to the strict new dress code. The policy forbid blue suits, colored shirts, brown shoes and other attire to be worn during the Rutgers Business School job fair.
Students launched a petition on Change.org to get the dress code lifted, and that prompted an apology from the school.
“We take great pride in our students, both academically and professionally,” Business School Dean Lei Lei said in a written apology, according to NJ.com. “We regret that the actions at last week’s career fair adversely affected some of our students and cast a shadow over the success we have achieved in helping our students secure more meaningful internships and jobs.”
Student Kevin Chen wore a navy suit he had worn to several previous interviews.
“I am not angry about being turned away … but to be turned away due to my fashion sense is absurd,” Chen told the Targum, the university’s newspaper. “I didn’t go to show off my style, I went to show my skills.”
Rutgers said the dress code was put into effect due to employers previously stating that students were not dressed properly during job fairs.
The university is going to help students who were turned away from the job fair get in contact with recruiters.