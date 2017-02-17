Report: Ben Simmons’ Foot Not Fully Healed

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It has been four and a half months since Ben Simmons had surgery to repair a fracture of the fifth metatarsal bone of his right foot.
Simmons has not still played in a game, nor practiced in 5-on-5 mode, and the reason could be because his foot is still not completely healed.
Despite positive updates over the past few weeks, Sixers’ insider Keith Pompey reports that Simmons’ scan on January 23rd showed that his foot had not fully healed.
Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo released a statement on Thursday night revealing that Simmons will have his next scan on February 23rd, but Colangelo did not deny the report that his foot is not fully healed.
On January 24th, the Sixers announced that Simmons’ recovery was “progressing as expected.”
This whole debacle comes just one week after it was discovered that Sixers star rookie Joel Embiid has a “very minor” tear in his left meniscus. The day prior to this news being announced, Colangelo downplayed the severity of Embiid’s injury on the 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show.
Head coach Brett Brown has publicly said the plan is to play Embiid after the all-star break and that he “fully” expects Simmons to play this season.