Report: Ben Simmons’ Foot Not Fully Healed

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It has been four and a half months since Ben Simmons had surgery to repair a fracture of the fifth metatarsal bone of his right foot.

Simmons has not still played in a game, nor practiced in 5-on-5 mode, and the reason could be because his foot is still not completely healed.

Despite positive updates over the past few weeks, Sixers’ insider Keith Pompey reports that Simmons’ scan on January 23rd showed that his foot had not fully healed.

Why hasn't Ben Simmons played for #Sixers? His foot may not be fully healed https://t.co/xQpCipQqWN via @phillysport — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) February 16, 2017

Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo released a statement on Thursday night revealing that Simmons will have his next scan on February 23rd, but Colangelo did not deny the report that his foot is not fully healed.

Sixers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo issues the following statement in regards to Ben Simmons' injury recovery. pic.twitter.com/ZOVW01RhxC — Philadelphia 76ers (@Sixers) February 16, 2017

On January 24th, the Sixers announced that Simmons’ recovery was “progressing as expected.”

Medical update:

Simmons had planned scan in NY yesterday. Recovery progressing as expected, still no timetable for return to play. — Philadelphia 76ers (@Sixers) January 24, 2017

This whole debacle comes just one week after it was discovered that Sixers star rookie Joel Embiid has a “very minor” tear in his left meniscus. The day prior to this news being announced, Colangelo downplayed the severity of Embiid’s injury on the 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show.

Head coach Brett Brown has publicly said the plan is to play Embiid after the all-star break and that he “fully” expects Simmons to play this season.