President’s Day Weekend On The Slopes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President’s Day weekend is one of the busiest for ski slopes. So how will the almost-spring-like forecast affect plans?

Quite nicely actually.

The forecast calls for 60’s over the weekend, and Spring Mountain Ski Area owner Rick Buckman said they’re ready for it.

“Nobody’s gonna get frostbite this weekend, but we still have plenty of snow,” Buckman said.

He said they they’ve been able to keep up with making snow and have a 20-35 inch base.

“We have enough snow to get us into the middle of March right now.”

And, he said, this is a great opportunity to get kids out on the slopes.

“Learn a nice winter sport without getting cold. It’s actually a really good time to learn skiing or snowboarding.”

Buckman said ideally temperatures would be in the 40’s, but he adds it sure beats the President’s Day blizzard of 2003 when there was so much snow they had to shut down roads.