Power Goes Out For An Hour During Championship High School Basketball Game

READING, Pa. (CBS) –– The power went out right in the middle of big high school basketball game in Berks County on Friday night.
It looked more like a concert at Santander Arena in Reading. People pulled out their cell phones to see in the dark building.
The lights went out for about an hour in the middle of the game between Reading High and Berks Catholic.
The two teams were playing for the Berks Conference Championship. Back up lights went on around 10:00 p.m., and the game was able to resume.
Officials say there was a power failure at the Reading substation.