Police: Young Girl Stabbed In Face During Dispute

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities say a second grader was stabbed in the face in Collingdale, Delaware County, on Friday.
According to the Collingdale Vision Center, a woman stabbed a little girl in front of several other kids. They say the woman was taken into custody and the child was rushed to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
The stab wound was to the 8-year-old girl’s forehead and it is significant.
Authorities say they do not believe that the young girl was the intended target. They are still investigating.
Police believe the injury occurred during a dispute between second and third floor tenants at a property on the 500 block of MacDade Boulevard. Police say the woman in custody lived at the property and was likely in a dispute with the family of the young girl.
The child’s condition is unknown at this time.
