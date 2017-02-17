NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police: Mounted Elk Head Worth Thousands Stolen During House Party

February 17, 2017 11:26 PM

WILMINGTON, De. (CBS) — Police in Delaware are searching for an unusual item taken from a home that is worth $65,000.

Authorities are looking for a 6-foot mounted elk head.

It disappeared last Friday from a home on Swallow Hill Road in Wilmington.

Police say the daughter of the owners of the home held a party and that in addition to the theft, the house was also damaged.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the elk head are asked to contact New Castle County Police.

