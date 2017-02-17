Philly Bar Manager Shot, Killed During Overnight Robbery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A Philly bar manager is shot and killed by a suspect who was attempting to rob the business early Friday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. in the 2900 block of N. 23rd Street in North Philadelphia.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, a 46-year-old bar manager was shot twice by a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt tied tightly around his face.

The man was transported to Temple Hospital where he later died.

Witnesses tell police that the shooting occurred after a struggle ensued with the suspect and the bar manager.

Small says that after the shooting, the suspect then demanded money from the bartender.

The suspect was able to flee with $175 from the bar and the 46-year-old victim’s car keys and wallet.

The trigger puller is described as 5’ 9” tall, heavy build, wearing a green or dark green hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

“There are no shell casings in the bar, so we believe that the weapon used was a revolver,” said Small. “So it appears that the motive for this shooting and homicide is robbery and the 46 year old manager intervened during the robbery and then was shot during the struggle. “

There were two other people inside the bar at the time of the shooting: the bartender and one customer. Police say they were not injured in the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.