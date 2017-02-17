Phillies Manager Pete Mackanin Has Unique Coaching Style

CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBS) — Phillies manager Pete Mackanin is looking for better results in year two at the helm.
Mackanin has a unique coaching style as he mixes humor with sarcasm and refers to himself as the benevolent dictator.
“It’s not a democracy. This is a benevolent dictatorship. There’s more monologues going on than dialogues and you have to let players know,” the manager said. “Somebody asked me what my Opening Day speech was about. I told them what I like and what I don’t like flat out. Look, I like this and I like that. Do this, do that, but I don’t like this and I don’t like that. It’s as simple as that.”
“That’s what you want from a manager,” said Tommy Joseph.
Former Phillie Brad Lidge, now an assistant with the team, agrees.
“The players love Pete. I loved it when he was bench coach for us when I was here and now he’s manager, I think he does a great job of keeping a loose clubhouse,” said the former Phillies closer. “He’ll say this when he needs to say it, no doubt about it, but in general he keeps guys feeling really loose and comfortable.”