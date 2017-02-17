Phillies’ Jonathan Timberlake On His Nephew Justin’s Love For Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fl. (CBS) — The man behind the beautiful ballpark known as Spectrum Field, the Spring Training home of the Phillies, is Jonathan Timberlake and yes…he’s Justin Timberlake’s uncle.

That would explain the picture often seen of Justin with his bandmates from N’SYNC all wearing Phillies jerseys.

“He’s threatened to buy a place on Clearwater Beach because every time he comes back down here is one of the things he tells me ‘I forget how much I love Clearwater’,” Jonathan said.

Jonathan adds that Justin used to bring a good friend of his to Clearwater back in the day. “He would come over to Indian Rocks, I lived on Indian Rocks at the time and he would bring a buddy with him because very often that would have a break on the weekend and his parents were in Memphis and we were looking at some photos at Christmas and the person I was talking to said ‘why is Ryan Gosling like at your house for Christmas, holding your daughter?'”

Jonathan Timberlake is the director of Florida operations and the Clearwater Threshers general manager.