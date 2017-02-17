Officials: 2 Men Indicted For Roles In Interstate Dog-Fighting Ring

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey man is one of two men indicted for their roles in an alleged interstate dog-fighting ring.
The New Jersey U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday that 31-year-old Lydell Harris of Vineland, New Jersey, and 63-year-old Robert Arellano of Albuquerque, New Mexico, were charged in separate indictments for their alleged roles in an interstate dog-fighting network that spanned from New Mexico to New Jersey.
Harris has been charged with one count of conspiracy to sponsor and exhibit a dog in an animal fighting venture and eight counts of possession of a dog for use in an animal fighting venture.
Arellano was charged with one count of conspiracy to sell, buy, transport, deliver and receive dogs for an animal fighting venture.
Harris and Arellano were among nine defendants charged in June 2016 as part of Operation Grand Champion, a coordinated effort to combat organized dog fighting.