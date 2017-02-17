NJ Elementary School To Replace Gym Floor Containing Mercury

BURLINGTON Twp., NJ (CBS) — Administrators in Burlington Township are planning to replace the rubberized gym floor in an elementary school after it was found to contain mercury.
Administrators say there is no imminent danger to the 900 children who attend the B. Bernice Young Elementary School.
Tests last month turned up the presence of mercury in the rubberized gym floor installed in 1994.
Mercury can cause serious health issues, and the concern is over vapors emanating from the floor.
A health consultant tells the district the mercury vapor levels in the Young school are within federal exposure guidelines.
The district plans to use the gym for the rest of the school year and replace the floor in the summer.
This is an issue that’s getting more attention lately. The New Jersey School Boards Association last month sent an alert to members about health concerns from rubberized floors.