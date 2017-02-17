New Half-Million Dollar Lamborghini Recalls The Glory Days

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The cocktail party at Philadelphia area’s most exclusive car dealership served champagne and a lavish food spread.
But the star of the show was the new Lamborghini Aventador Coupe Miura sitting in the center of the room liked a parked sci-fi star fighter in a blanching shading of Verde Scandal – green scandal.
The model is an homage to the 50th anniversary 1966 Lamborghini Miura that pioneered the classic mid-engine performance format that still dominates supercars today.
The car is a masterwork of sex appeal and exquisite handcrafted opulence, with a 6.5 liter, 48 valve V12 engine pumping out 700 horsepower of raging bull muscle. This seething plant propels the Miura from 0-60 in under 2.9 seconds with a top speed of 217 miles per hour.
Even the ability to buy this Aventador is very competitive, and not just because of a sticker price of $519,095. With just 50 of these special editions built, each one is custom designed for the buyer with a choice of 18 iconic colors and a selection of bespoke treatments for the vintage inspired interior. Even the upholstery design pays tribute the classic mid-60s Miura.