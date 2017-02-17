Lower Merion Basketball Warmups: ‘I Am A Muslim, Refugee, Immigrant’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lower Merion High School boy’s basketball team is making a statement.

The team wore warmup shirts before Tuesday night’s Central League championship game for the third game in a row, which read: I am a Muslim. I am a refugee. I am an immigrant. I am an American. I am an Ace.

The shirts, which the team is selling for $10 and donating all proceeds to the American Civil Liberties Union, were designed by senior Najja Walker-X.

Both Walker-X and senior teammate Terrell Jones have sat down during the national anthem for several game, according to Josh Verlin of citybasketballlove.com.

“The goal of this message is to be inclusive and representative of people of all backgrounds and emphasize that we are all in this together,” Walker-X wrote in a statement. “That no matter who we are and where we’re from, we are all ‘Aces.’”

Lower Merion School District communications director Doug Young also released a statement supporting the team’s message.

“The district supports and respects our students’ right to express themselves and share their voices in an appropriate manner. The conversations the kids had before they started doing this were very powerful. The kids were in fact very open, honest and forthright.”

Lower Merion, Kobe Bryant’s alma mater, won their championship game.

The team is expected to continue to wear these shooting shirts for their PIAA state playoff games.