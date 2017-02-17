Left Turns Are Rare For UPS Drivers And That’s By Design

ATLANTA, GA (CBS) — Here’s one from the “bet you didn’t know” file.

UPS directs its delivery drivers to, wherever possible, make only right turns on the road.

Sounds bizarre, I know. But there’s a couple good reasons for that.

UPS spokesman Dave McMackin at corporate headquarters in Atlanta says it’s more a method than a mandate and it’s been in place for more than 50 years. The company’s found the right turn plan is more efficient in managing time and fuel costs.

“We tend to make all of our deliveries on a right handed loop, if you will. We call it loop dispatch, McMackin told KYW Newsradio. “Now obviously at some point in the day, you’re going to have to turn left to come home and we do make left turns. But primarily we stay on the right side of the street all day long.”

McMackin, a former UPS driver, believes the company is the only one in the package delivery business that employs this plan. And with 100 thousand divers on the street every day, that little step can save a ton of money.