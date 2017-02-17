Protesters Block Traffic In Center City, Burn American Flag

February 17, 2017 6:16 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Lawyers

CITY HALL (CBS) — Protesters calling for criminal justice reforms are causing gridlock in Center City on Friday night as they march down Broad Street.

The protesters blocked JFK Boulevard in front of the Philly Municipal Services Building. At one point, an American flag was lit on fire.

They are also lighting on fire other items in the middle of the street.

The protesters are calling for reforms to the criminal justice system.

They want Mayor Jim Kenney to end the police department’s “stop and frisk” policy.

The protesters are also concerned about how President Donald Trump will fight crime.

Police have not made any arrests.

