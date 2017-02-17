Owner: John’s Roast Pork Closed Today After Thousands Taken In Robbery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say a robbery took place at John’s Roast Pork on Snyder Avenue early Friday morning.
John Bucci, the owner of John’s Roast Pork, tells CBS 3 that detectives believe at least two burglars gained access to the store.
Bucci says the robbers got away with a cash box with around $3,500 and another $1,500 he had raised for a bone marrow registry to be donated to charity. Bucci had received bone marrow treatment after he was previously diagnosed with Leukemia.
Pat’s King of Steaks confirms they are replacing the stolen $1,500 meant for charity from their Spread The Whiz charity, which was launched by owner Frank Olivieri.
Bucci says it is believed the robbers shimmied down the air duct to gain access to the business. He says the burglars would’ve had to exit through the same air duct, and may have had to use rope to get out.
The burglars reportedly took the the DVR box for the surveillance video system.
John’s Roast Pork is closed today as a result of the robbery. Bucci says they hope to reopen tomorrow.