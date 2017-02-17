Joe DeCamara Opens With 76ers Rant: ‘It’s A Total Disgrace’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joe DeCamara trusts the process, I promise.

But even the most adamant and loyal process trusters, like DeCamara, are furious with the way the Sixers have handled the injury situations regarding Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

DeCamara opened his show alongside Jon Ritchie on SportsRadio 94WIP on the morning after news broke that Simmons’ foot is reportedly not fully healed, with a rant.

.@JoeDeCamara is fired up! He feels the way the Sixers have treated their fans is a disgrace. Agree? 888-729-9494. https://t.co/iw8fzPofnm — 94WIP Midday Show (@WIPMiddayShow) February 17, 2017

Listen: Joe DeCamara’s Sixers rant on Friday, Feb. 17th 2017

“We don’t like when teams lie to us or deceive us, or treat us like garbage as a fan base and something of all the above is happening,” DeCamara said to start Friday’s 94WIP Midday Show. “It’s just a disgrace Jon, I don’t even know what else to say. It’s just a disgrace. The way the 76ers are handling this whole situation is a disgrace.

“I just think it is incredibly, incredibly, incredibly disrespectful to a loyal fan base, that the fans are just being treated like rag dolls back and forth, back and forth, back and forth. I just find it reprehensible that the 76ers organization feels that they can take a fanbase that has been so loyal through such a process and treat them like this. It’s awful, it’s absolutely awful.”

Ritchie believes the Sixers have mislead the fan base on the injuries in hopes of selling more tickets.

“We are starving for any sort of basketball positivity and they’re trying to ride that wave, massage this situation, take advantage of the great feeling in this town and it’s sort of at the cost of the trust of the fan base at this point,” Ritchie said.

“If the guy [Simmons] is hurt just say he’s hurt, no problem!” DeCamara yelled. “We might be frustrated and all that, but just say he’s hurt and he’s not gonna play. It’s a disgrace. It’s a total disgrace.

“We’ve been here with the Sixers before and apparently we’re here again in a different regime under [Sixers general manager Bryan] Colangelo. It is astounding that they feel they can do this.”