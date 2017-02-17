Future Of Cooking: Robotic Master Chef

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Something revolutionary is simmering in this kitchen, a robotic master chef is whipping up a meal.

“It looks like it’s from the fiction, science or from future films,” said Mark Olynek, CEO of Moley Robotics.

But the future is here.

“You can choose this brilliant recipe and the robot can do it without mistake.”

The only ‘human’ involvement is the prep; you measure and prepare the ingredients.

The robot adds them, mixes them, and even controls the temperature.

It mimics movements of the original chef, and has a library of more than 100 recipes.

With the touch of a button, you can download a recipe and the robot reproduces it exactly as the master chef would have cooked it.

The company is taking this model, and making it smaller to fit in homes.

It could be available in 2018, but it won’t be cheap; costing as much as 100 thousand dollars!

“In a couple of years, maybe five years, it could be a very attractive price level for more or less every home,” Olynek said.

Until then, the rest of us will have to keep cooking, and serving ourselves.

Once the robotic kitchen is installed, you’re not stuck using it all the time, all of the appliances also work manually.

This way you’re free to do some cooking yourself, if you feel like it.