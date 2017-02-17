Cowboys DT Tyrone Crawford Says He Was Kicked Off Flight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 27-year-old Cowboys defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford says he was kicked off an American Airlines flight earlier this week.

“Crawford said that he was sitting in an exit row when he was asked by a flight attendant to check his bag because it was over an inch too big,” according to 105.3 the fan in Dallas.

Crawford told the Ben and Skin Show on 105.3 The Fan that his bag was expensive and he didn’t want to check it. Eventually, according to the story, Crawford decided to check the bag because he didn’t want to hold up the flight waiting for a manager. However, he apparently called an employee a “bum” and refused to move out of the flight attendant’s way for, what he called, a “minute.”

@TCrawford98 We'd like to look into what happened. Please DM your record locator and share more of what happened. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) February 16, 2017

It seems like Crawford has forgiven the airlines.

It's ok y'all are still my favorite airline y'all got me on the next flight out S/O @AmericanAir https://t.co/lOp3UVP91i — Tyrone Crawford 🇨🇦 (@TCrawford98) February 16, 2017

@TCrawford98 Whew! We're glad all is good, you know you're one of our favs too. Follow us and send a DM, we just have a quick question. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) February 16, 2017

Crawford was the Cowboys’ third round pick in 2012 and recorded 4.5 sacks in 14 games last season.