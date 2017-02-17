Author Says ‘A Day Without A Woman’ Protests Won’t Be Productive

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Author and speaker Lisen Stromberg spoke with Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT about the ‘Day Without A Woman’ general strike planned for March 8, saying she thinks the demonstration would be better suited highlighting the role and needs of caregivers.

“What I am supportive of is providing support for women and men in the workplace who have caregiving responsibilities. I don’t think having women separate themselves out and say, hey, we’re going to strike is going to be productive because I think the workplace needs to support both fathers and mothers. I am fan of having all of us look at how can support them in the work place.”

Stromberg believes everyone should be invested in seeing Washington address the burden placed on parents and care providers.

“I actually think getting in there and changing policy in our workplaces and changing policies on a national basis, when it comes to providing support for parents…I think that’s the way we’re going to make change. If that means getting more women elected, great. If that means actually our current President figuring out how he can provide paid leave for parents, that would be great thing too.”