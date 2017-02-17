Raccoon Tests Positive For Rabies After Being Caught By Police

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A rabid raccoon was found in Allentown and the city is reminding pet owners to keep their animals up to date on rabies vaccinations.
The City of Allentown’s Bureau of Health and Animal Control said in a statement that a raccoon tested positive for rabies after being captured by police on Sunday in the 400 block of North Spruce Street.
The raccoon came in contact with a dog and now the dog is subject to a six-month quarantine per the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture protocols.
Animal control is advising people to feed their pets inside, clean up under bird feeders, cover trash and recycling cans, and fill-in any holes around sheds to prevent den sites.
Rabies is an almost always fatal disease.